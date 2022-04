I can already imagine the faces. Crinkled noses, slack-mouthed gapes, eyebrows drawing together in frustration — or maybe worry. Three lines creep across their foreheads, accompanied by a nervous scratch of the jaw, a bite of the lip, or a clasping of sweaty hands. Perhaps I’m at a restaurant reserving a table for two. Or I’m at Annenberg, exchanging numbers with someone I just met. No matter the circumstance, my new name will warrant confusion to all who dare speak it. The same words will inevitably present themself: Could you repeat that?

