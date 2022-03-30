ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas police ID second suspect wanted for stealing Amazon delivery trucks

fox4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say Nakemia Bryant and Mical Ford were caught on surveillance on...

www.fox4news.com

ABC4

WANTED: Murray Police searching for suspect

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Murray Police Department is working to identify the man in the photo below. The man is believed to be connected to an incident involving theft and criminal mischief. If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, please contact Detective K. Gruendell at 801-264-2658 and reference case MR22-1949.
MURRAY, UT
MyChesCo

Do You Know Her? Help Police ID Identity Theft Suspect

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP, PA — The Upper Southampton Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman believed to have committed identity theft. Authorities state that on March 3, 2022, the above pictured female was recorded accessing the front porch of a residence located on the 1200 block of Hilltop Road in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. It is believed the female was looking for a package purchased using a fraudulently opened credit card in the homeowner’s name.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Police Officer Terminated Following Off-Duty Conduct Incident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer was terminated today after an internal investigation into an off-duty conduct incident from Oct. 2021 found he allegedly left the scene of an accident and fired his gun while drunk. A FWPD spokesperson said that Corporal Marshall Meyer had been on vacation in Hot Springs Village in Arkansas when the incident occurred. Meyer allegedly became intoxicated and left the scene of an accident involved he was involved in. The spokesperson did not elaborate about the nature of the accident or how Mayer was involved. According to the spokesperson, Meyer also allegedly fired his gun in place where firearms were prohibited. After the incident, Meyer was placed on restricted duty during the course of the investigation, removing his police powers. When the investigation and subsequent review were completed, Meyer’s off-duty conduct was determined to not be “in keeping with the high standards expected of a Fort Worth police officer, and unjustly reflects upon the rest of our officers who maintain those standards every day and work hard to ensure the safety of our community.”
FORT WORTH, TX
KENS 5

20-year-old killed in shooting at bar in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Dallas bar early Friday morning, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting at OT Tavern Bar and Grill on Greenville Avenue around 2 a.m. According to police, officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Dallas motel, police say

DALLAS — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, according to the Dallas Police Department (DPD). The DPD said officers responded at approximately 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a shooting at the Ari Motel, located at 4154 Preferred Place. When officers arrived, the found a 37-year-old man and 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

1 dead, 1 injured in Fort Worth road rage shooting, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been killed and a woman was injured in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident in Fort Worth, according to police. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers responded to the 4400 block of Wayside Ave. for a shooting call on Saturday. When the officers got to the scene, they found a man and a woman with "at least one apparent gunshot wound."
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man Shot, Killed In Fort Worth Road Rage Incident

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Fort Worth Wednesday, March 16, Fort Worth Police said. Police said homicide detectives are interviewing the shooter, but no arrests have been made so far. Police said it happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. in the 700 block of Plaza Drive. No other details have been released.
FORT WORTH, TX

