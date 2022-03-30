ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UI researchers to develop lead detection tool for water

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Iowa are developing a system for residents and public health officials that will allow them to more easily detect lead in drinking water across the state. The research involves collecting data and developing an algorithm to predict where individuals are most at risk for...

