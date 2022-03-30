ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADH supports 2nd COVID-19 booster dose for 50+

By Anna Darling
 2 days ago

ARKANSAS (KNWA/FOX24) — The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control both agree that people 50 and older should get another COVID-19 booster shot.

The FDA updated its recommendations on the age group, plus those who are immunocompromised, on Tuesday. Hours later, the CDC followed suit.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said as we get older, our immune systems weaken, and that’s why another shot may be necessary for our older populations.

Another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster gets FDA OK for ages 50-plus

We may be in a lull right now when it comes to new COVID-19 cases, but Dr. Dillaha said this is the perfect time to get vaccinated. She hopes people take advantage of this time before another surge hits.

“When there’s a surge people need to hurry up and get vaccinated and they don’t have that opportunity, so I’m hoping people will do that now,” she said.

Another concern is that Congress has not passed another round of funding to pay for COVID tests and vaccines for those who don’t have health insurance.

Dr. Dillaha said the ADH will continue to provide those services to people regardless of their financial situation. This means people can go to any county health department to get COVID shots or tests for free.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

