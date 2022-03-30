ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free COVID vaccine clinics being hosted in Hartford this week

By Isabella Gentile
 2 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People living in Hartford have a chance to get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster this week.

Hartford Public Schools, Griffin Health, the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Hartford Health Department are presenting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinics week for Hartford Public Schools students, families, staff and community.

First doses, second doses and boosters will be available for those ages five and above. It is free and no appointments are necessary. Second shots will be given during the week of April 18 at the same locations.

You can go to the following locations from 4-7 p.m.:

Wednesday, March 30: Hartford Public High School, Kennelly School, Kinsella Elementary, McDonough Middle, MD Fox School, Milner Middle School, Montessori Magnet at Batchelder

Thursday, March 31: Montessori Magnet at Annie Fisher/STEM Magnet at Annie Fisher, Naylor School, Parkville School, Rawson School, Sanchez School, SAND School, SMSA (Sport and Medical Sciences Academy)

Friday, April 1: University High, Weaver/Kinsella HS, Noah Webster, West Middle School, Wish School

If this is your second dose or booster, you are asked to bring your vaccination card.

