LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of homeless people have been forced to move after the city of Los Angeles announced Wednesday it will clear an encampment at Little Tokyo’s Toriumi Plaza. “It’s very concerning,” said Tommy Miller, who is homeless. “It’s like they are splitting up our family.” Little Tokyo’s Toriumi Plaza in downtown Los Angeles. March 16, 2022. (Credit: CBSLA) Miller has been homeless since 2012 is one of at least 25 other people who called Toriumi Plaza home. The area is the latest encampment to be cleaned up and fenced off by the city of L.A., joining Echo Park and MacArthur...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO