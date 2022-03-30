ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside, TX

Ingleside man arrested for animal cruelty

By Alyssa Flores
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6yRw_0etierGN00

An Ingleside man has been arrested for Animal Cruelty after a dog was found with an open wound inside what appeared to be a chicken coop on March 22.

Ingleside police said in a Facebook post that Animal Control went to investigate the incident after a city inspector saw the dog was unable to move or stand. When Animal Control arrived to the home where the dog was seen, police said the homeowner, 65-year-old Harold Lucas Rodriguez, told them that he had just found the dog and lured it to his home with bacon so he could try and help treat it.

He told officers he thought the dog was in heat because she was "bleeding from her bottom".

When officers went to check on the dog, they saw that she was growling and barking, but was not getting up. They also noticed her hair was matted, and she had a large mass on her stomach. They immediately took her to the veterinarian, who found a severe list of issues, including;

• Extremely matted fur which contained feces and dirt/debris
• Active fleas moving within the fur
• Large open mass on her abdomen, which contained a large amount of maggots
• Underweight
• Snapping at officers as a result of being in pain
• An “odor of death” due to the open mass
• Fur near the hindlegs were wet with what appeared to be a discharge of pus from the infected mass

After further investigation, the Ingleside Police Department found that Rodriguez's initial report was false, and he had actually been the owner of the dog for eight years and had two other dogs. Officers found that Animal Control had previously responded to his home on August 31, 2021 for a welfare check of the same dog. At the time, the dog was healthy and officers found no violations.

Rodriguez was arrested for failing to provide necessary care/medical care for his dog, which resulted in his dog suffering for a lengthy period of time while in excruciating pain.

Police say the dog unfortunately had to be humanely euthanized due to her injuries.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KZTV 10
KZTV 10

5K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

570K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman sentenced to 10 years for assault

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On Tuesday, an Ector County jury found Chandra Diane Johnson, 32, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Testimony showed that on March 26, 2021, Johnson assaulted Marco Gonzales and stabbed him with a knife. She was indicted on the crime in […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ingleside, TX
Ingleside, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Dog#Animal Control#Fur
KTAL

Texarkana boy recovering at home after dogs attack

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A young boy is expected to fully recover after being attacked by two dogs over the weekend in Texarkana, Texas. City officials say two pit bulls attacked 12-year-old Zachary Self on Saturday evening at Karrh Park. Zachary was playing with his friends when the dogs...
TEXARKANA, TX
ValleyCentral

Brothers arrested after assault at HEB

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two brothers were arrested for an aggravated assault that occurred at an HEB. Enrique Amado Guzman, 32, and Tomas Lee Guzman, 27, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, according to a release from Elsa PD. The brothers, who are from La Villa, were […]
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: Two men wanted for child fondling arrested

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men wanted for child fondling were arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Eliseo Gonzalez, 69, and Matias Cantu Garza, 76, were taken into custody in separate incidents. Both men had outstanding warrants for child fondling and indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, a post by U.S. Customs and Border […]
HIDALGO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Laredo Morning Times

Affidavit: Four linked to illegal gambling investigation

Four people have been arrested in relation to a raid at the Golden Ball Amusement Center on 2300 E. Saunders St., according to Laredo police. Liuhuan Chen, 37, and Minjie Dan, 29, were arrested on March 16 while Jiuming Fu, 47, and Tan Yong, 48, were arrested on March 17. Chen and Fu are facing charges of keeping a gambling place, gambling promotion and money laundering. Yong was charged with money laundering. Dan was charged with keeping a gambling place. The case dates back to Oct. 15. At about 6:30 a.m., police set up simultaneous surveillance at...
LAREDO, TX
petmd.com

What Are Cat Headbutts?

Cats have glands on their cheeks, forehead, and chin that contain pheromones. A pheromone is a substance produced by animals as a type of scent communication. When a cat headbutts you, they are rubbing pheromones on you. The pheromone deposited during headbutting comes from glands located just in front of a cat’s ears.
ANIMALS
ABC Big 2 News

Stay of execution granted for Odessa man set to die March 8

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- 48-year-old Michael Dean Gonzales, an Odessa man scheduled to be executed on March 8, was granted a stay of execution Thursday on the grounds of intellectual disability and newly discovered evidence. The order was handed down by the Court of Criminal Appeals, and according to court documents, Gonzales’ execution is stayed pending resolution […]
ODESSA, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV True Crime: The murder of “El Gallito”

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The mysterious disappearance of a well-known Harlingen attorney, and the subsequent discovery of his remains years later still has questions to be answered. Ernesto Gonzales, known as “El Gallito,” went missing in July 2017. Gonzales had set up a meeting with his sister at his workplace. When he didn’t arrive, his […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Suspect’s death confirmed in San Benito police standoff

Editors Note: This story has been updated with new information. SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple agencies responded to a car chase through San Benito, ending in a standoff with authorities that left one individual dead. On Sunday, Cameron County Constable Precinct 5 pursued a vehicle through San Benito, in which the suspect fired a […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy