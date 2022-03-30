ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

By Lauren Wallace
yourcentralvalley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a quieter day across Central California,...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Wintry weekend, with snow showers, freezing nights

Colder air arrived with a disturbance this weekend, accompanied by gusty winds and occasional snow showers. Afternoon readings will hover in the upper 30s, with a wind chill in the 20s. Temperatures tonight will early Sunday will dip into the upper 20s. Skies will partially clear Sunday afternoon and dry, cold weather will prevail the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
KCRA.com

Occasional Rain Saturday, Dry and Sunny Sunday

Cloudy and cooler today with occasional rain midday and through the afternoon. rain amounts should be light in the .10"- .25" range for most of the valley. Sierra will see snow above 5000ft with 2-4" possible. Rain/snow ends this evening and overnight clearing will allow for chilly temps by Sunday AM. Sunny and brighter for Sunday with highs in mid to upper 60s. Even warmer this work week.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Weather pattern clues for April

The last, true shot of winterlike, Arctic air will be spreading over eastern Canada and the Northeast United States this weekend into early next week. This will be a direct discharge of air all the way from the polar regions. The good news is that this will be temporary, and temperatures should slowly modify later next week. However, there are strong signals that a broad trough will remain across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. regions through the first week of April, keeping things chilly and unsettled.
ENVIRONMENT

