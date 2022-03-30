Tuesday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

The last, true shot of winterlike, Arctic air will be spreading over eastern Canada and the Northeast United States this weekend into early next week. This will be a direct discharge of air all the way from the polar regions. The good news is that this will be temporary, and temperatures should slowly modify later next week. However, there are strong signals that a broad trough will remain across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. regions through the first week of April, keeping things chilly and unsettled.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO