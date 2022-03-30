Fort Worth ISD superintendent to resign at end of school year

The Plano ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a new contract for Theresa Williams to take over as the district's new superintendent June 1. Theresa Williams, the district's current deputy superintendent and chief operating officer, was named as the district’s lone finalist for the superintendent position Feb. 28. School districts are required by state law to wait 21 days after naming a lone finalist for superintendent positions before officially hiring them. The district’s current superintendent, Sara Bonser, informed PISD’s board of trustees Jan. 25 that she plans to retire at the end of the school year to spend more time with her family.

PLANO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO