Clay Center, Kansas – There was once an ancient city that was affluent and a powerful force militarily, politically and economically. God said about it, “This is the exultant city that lived securely, that said in her heart, “I am, and there is no one else.” (Zephaniah 2:15) These were dangerous words of pride. They were confident in themselves and thought they were invincible. But what they did not understand, is they lived not just in a physical world, but a spiritual one also. And in that spiritual world there was good and evil, and evil dwelt in the heart of mankind. And the common sign of that evil was the pride, egotism and self-exaltation they displayed.

