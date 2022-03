After remembering the location of Coydog’s treasure, Ptolemy Grey retrieves the Black Heart in the fourth episode of Apple TV+’s drama series ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.’ Grey explains the history of the treasure to Robyn and promises to use the remaining treasure to fulfill Coydog’s dream. Robyn deals with Niecie’s suspicion as officials arrive at Grey’s apartment to ensure that she is not taking advantage of him. The episode ends with a significant development concerning Reggie’s murder. If you are curious to know more about it, let us share our thoughts! SPOILERS AHEAD.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO