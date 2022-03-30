ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Ghost town’: nursing the wounded children amid the horrors of Mariupol

By Daniel Boffey in Lviv
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T80DU_0etieQcs00
Mariupol survivor Valentyna Masharenkova was tending to the city’s wounded and sick before a family member arranged for her evacuation to Lviv.

In the dimly lit basement of a bomb-damaged administrative building near Mariupol’s railway station, four injured siblings are waiting, under shelling, for salvation.

The worst off is Anya, 11. Shrapnel from a blast that exploded near them a week ago as they were cooking over a makeshift fire sliced through her femoral artery, causing a catastrophic haemorrhage.

She was only saved by the swift application of a tourniquet and a packet of blood-clotting powder after a group of men braved the Russian shells that are flattening the besieged Ukrainian city to carry the terrified, bloodied child to shelter.

Anya’s elder brother, Valeriy, 16, has broken ribs, cuts and bruises while Elena, 13, has a gash to her thigh. The shrapnel hit Vladislav, nine, in the shoulder, tearing a muscle.

They lie on dirty mattresses scattered on the basement’s concrete floor along with about 150 other people. The only light comes from oil-soaked cotton wool burning in cups and a strip of LED lights powered by a car battery.

There is scant food. Water is taken whenever possible from a dirty shallow well. But the constant din of shelling from land, sea and air does not bother the children any more – they just wait for whatever comes next, says Valentyna Masharenkova, 32, who saved Anya and tended to the children’s wounds until a few days ago.

Today, Valentyna is in the relative safety of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. She and her own three children, Evelyn, eight, Maria, three, and Mykhailo, one, escaped four days ago from the basement she was sharing with Anya, Valeriy, Elena, Vladislav and their parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVCw1_0etieQcs00
Valentyna with Mykhailo. Photograph: Handout

She had begged a minibus driver, who arrived the morning of 24 March shouting her name, to let the four injured children come with her. But he refused. He had a list of people to rescue and they were not on it.

There was a scuffle as some of the more desperate among the adults from the basement tried to force their way into the vehicle, but the driver kept them at bay. Valentyna later learned that a family member sheltering elsewhere had arranged for her rescue.

As the 15-seat minibus transporting 28 people went through Russian checkpoints away from the coast, a soldier asked the group where they had come from. “We said from Mariupol”, recalls Valentyna. “Well, well – the ghost town”, responded the soldier, waving them on.

Valentyna and her children – her husband, Denis, is fighting north of Mariupol in the city of Donetsk – have endured unimaginable horrors.

She had watched as the parents of one of Anya’s classmates were blown away by a Russian shell just a hundred yards from her.

The courtyard by her family’s home was turned into a makeshift cemetery.

A direct hit on 8 March killed the 45-year-old woman next door in her bed. The blast covered Valentyna and her children in plaster and glass.

It was then that she moved her family to the basement shelter nearby and took on the role of a nurse to the wounded and sick, including a two-and-a-half-year-old with cerebral palsy.

She had some painkillers and ointments to offer, but nothing went to waste. When the local prosecutors’ office was hit, she took a potted aloe vera plant whose leaves she used to soothe burns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdQo2_0etieQcs00
Valentyna with husband Denis. Photograph: Handout

The fires in Mariupol continue to rage. The latest figures from the council suggests at least 5,000 people have died during the Russian siege of the city, 210 of whom were children.

Approximately 290,000 of the city’s residents have fled. More than 170,000 remain despite 90% of the apartment blocks having been flattened. “Mariupol doesn’t exist anymore,” says Valentyna.

She worries that the wounds of the four injured children will fester without her treatment, and is straining every sinew to rescue them.

Some grasping organisations are offering rescue missions at a cost of €10,000 (£8,500), but she doesn’t have the money. Much is instead being banked on the likes of Iryna Prudkova, 50, a documentary-maker, who is coordinating a group of volunteers on the ground.

There are no guarantees, however, in the spitting hell of Mariupol. “We asked our volunteer guys to pick them up, but they couldn’t even walk to this basement because of the fighting”, says Prudkova.

While she waits for news, Valentyna is trying to rebuild. She worries for her eight-year-old, Evelyn.

“She is scared all the time and she’s crying and shouting that the planes are coming to bomb us. I’m calming her down, saying that it’s safe here, that there are no planes here”, she says. “But it doesn’t go away.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Guardian
The Guardian

220K+

Followers

61K+

Posts

80M+

Views

Follow The Guardian and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
GV Wire

Fear, Death, and Horror: My Escape From Mariupol With My Son

Yesterday we left Mariupol under shelling at our own risk, spent the night in the field, in the gray zone, did not make it before curfew, it was cold outside, thank God we are alive. They are alive to scream that everyone who stayed in Mariupol needs help. This is not a city of a hero, this is a city of fear, death, and horror!
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Ghost Town#The Horrors#Russian#Ukrainian
WKRC

Injured children of Ukraine grapple with the realities and horrors of war

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - As the war in Ukraine intensifies, it's taking a toll on some of the most innocent and vulnerable victims: children. At a ward at a children's hospital in the city of Zaporizhzhia, many are injured and receiving medical care, including a little girl who was wounded by a Russian soldier.
SOCIETY
CBS News

Ukrainian family describes horrors of Russian attacks in Mariupol

The United Nations now says the number of people fleeing Russia's assault in Ukraine has surpassed 3.5 million. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joined "CBS News Mornings" from Lviv, Ukraine, with the story of a family who fled the violence in the strategic southern port city of Mariupol.
SOCIETY
TheDailyBeast

Ukrainian Mom Photographed Dead in a Gutter Was Silicon Valley Tech Worker

The mom who was killed with her kids while trying to evacuate the Ukrainian city of Irpin has been identified as a Silicon Valley tech worker. Photos of Tatiana Perebeinis and her kids lying in a gutter, surrounded by suitcases and pet carriers, ran on the front page of The New York Times on Tuesday and reverberated around the world. Palo Alto startup SE Ranking, a tech company whose 110 employees are split between California and Ukraine, confirmed the photos showed Tatiana, 43, their Irpin-based chief accountant, her daughter Alise, 9, and son Nikita, 18.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Younger brother of pink-haired girl shot dead with her parents in Ukraine has died

The younger brother of a pink-haired schoolgirl who died alongside their parents after being shot near Kyiv, Ukraine has now passed away.Five-year-old Semyon was left fighting for his life along with his 13-year-old sister, Sofia, after their family attempted the flee the country but he died on Wednesday, according to a family friend.His sister, 10-year-old Polina and their parents, Anton Kudrin and Svetlana Zapadynskaya, were reportedly killed by Russian troops as the family were in a car trying to leave Kyiv.A picture of pink-haired Polina was shared on Wednesday by the deputy mayor of Kyiv, Volodymyr Bondarenko, who said: “Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

220K+
Followers
61K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy