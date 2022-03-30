Heart of Louisiana: The Dutch Oven

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
A semi-truck driver has been charged after authorities accused him of barreling into a firetruck on a Louisiana highway, sending firefighters scrambling and causing one to plunge off the interstate overpass. A firefighter crew was assisting with a crash on I-10 around 8:30 p.m. on March 9, KLFY reported. While...
"In a democracy, the number of voters you have should determine the number of representatives you can elect," James Gilmore, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told VOA. "But that's not the case in Louisiana and many other U.S. states. The latest redistricting maps are proof of that." Redistricting is the decennial...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every cook knows that spills, grease stains and food residue in the oven are inevitable. Food residue can smell bad and even increase fire risks. Some people avoid this danger by buying a self-cleaning oven. These may cost more at first, but they don’t require oven cleaning solutions. However, not everyone can afford a self-cleaning oven. And many people prefer to use oven cleaners to lift persistent oil and grease stains.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pizza fanatics know the best pizzas are often those you make yourself. When cooking your own pizza, you don’t have to worry about a restaurant excluding your favorite toppings. Outdoor pizza ovens are a great addition to your patio, and many of them can be taken with you when camping. The Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven, for example, is popular and small enough to take on the go.
‘It would be great to represent my state, my city’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints. LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints fans hopeful and dreaming he’ll return to his home city. Tyrann Mathieu on joining Saints (EXTENDED)
Yesterday afternoon, members of Louisiana's House and Senate did something that hasn't been done in Louisiana in thirty one years. Collectively, the group drew a line in the sand, and overturned Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of their proposed Congressional re-districting map. Why The Governor Vetoed The Map To Begin...
They say that you have to laugh to keep from crying right?. While many of us are sobbing at the pump over the recent uptick in gas prices one Lafayette comedian is using the situation to lighten the mood. Regan Parker wears a lot of hats including local DJ and event host, but the one thing she does best is making people laugh.
Comments / 1