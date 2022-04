If you’re trying to decide whether it’s cheaper to leave your car parked and take Metro to work with gasoline prices now sky high, some number crunching is in order. Calculating your gas cost is pretty simple. AAA says the D.C. metro area’s average is now $4.29 a gallon. Take that and divide it by your car’s miles per gallon and get your gas cost per mile. (At 25 miles per gallon, that works out to 17 cents per mile.) Then multiply that number by the number of miles in your round-trip commute.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 DAYS AGO