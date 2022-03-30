ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valatie, NY

LaTorre brothers set to make history at Augusta

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgGTh_0eticcTy00

Valatie, N.Y. (NEWS10 ) — The Capital Region has seen it’s fair share of kids head to the Drive, Chip, and Putt finals at Augusta National. But never has the area had two brothers competing together, until now.

Bethlehem breezes past Burnt Hills in season opener

60,000 kids, ages seven to fifteen, entered the Drive, Chip, and Putt competition. Only 80 advance to the national finals at Augusta National, home of the Masters. Two of them are brothers from Valatie: 12 year old Tanner LaTorre and his 9-year old brother Mason. “I put in a lot of hard work into Drive, Chip, and Putt,” said Tanner. “I’ve been doing it for six years so it’s a relief to make it to Augusta.”

“I was going back to the leaderboard to see who won and kids were just shaking my hand,” said Mason. “I did not know what was happening. They were saying congratulations and I saw the board that I had the highest points so I was going to Augusta and I was really happy.”

UAlbany women’s lacrosse falls at Cornell 20-15

Tanner started competitive golf at age five, with his brother following in his footsteps. Together, they’re blazing their own path. “I think it’s pretty great because we’re the first brothers to make it,” said Tanner. “So we’re making history at Drive, Chip, and Putt.”

Any golf fan would jump at the chance to play Augusta National, but for this family, the Masters traditions run especially deep. “Every time we see what the Masters dinner is and we eat that dinner,” said Mason. “We try and bet who the player is and whoever wins gets to pick their own dinner.”

UAlbany men’s lacrosse defeats Stony Brook 12-10

Not only will this be a special moment for the boys, it will be a prideful one for the man who introduced them to the game: their father Shawn. “Speechless really, I don’t know what to say,” said Shawn. “Tough to believe that we’re doing it and to go down there, and be behind the ropes with them, to be able to putt on the 18th green is pretty remarkable.”

The Drive, Chip, and Putt competition takes place on Sunday, April 3rd.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC

21K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Look: Charlie Woods Joke Going Viral On Wednesday

Over the past few weeks, rumors have started to grow about Tiger Woods and when he’ll step on the course next. Well, those rumors reached a fever pitch on Tuesday morning when Woods’ private jet was spotted flying towards Augusta, Georgia. Sure enough, the 15-time major champion played the course just over a week before the Masters kicks off.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy shares Tiger Woods update after practice round

Rory McIlroy’s latest update on Tiger Woods is only going to further excite golf fans and increase hopes of a Woods return at The Masters. McIlroy spent time with Woods recently and came away amazed at Woods’ progress as he recovers from a car accident in Feb. 2021. McIlroy confirmed that Woods is at least exploring the possibility of playing at The Masters next week, though added that the legendary golfer is being cautious as he sees what his body can take.
MAMARONECK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burnt Hills, NY
City
Valatie, NY
State
Colorado State
City
Stony Brook, NY
The Spun

Look: Mike Greenberg’s Daughter Reacts To Tiger Woods Rumors

With just over a week to go until the first major of the year kicks off, the golfing world is buzzing over the latest Tiger Woods news. Woods reportedly flew up to Augusta, Georgia on Tuesday morning to play the course. He, along with his son, Charlie, and longtime friend Justin Thomas teed it up in anticipation of the Masters.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Prediction For The Masters: Fans React

We’re one week away from the start of the 2022 Masters, and Rory McIlroy has spent the last couple of days preparing for the challenges of Augusta National. McIlroy has been doing some advanced scouting this week, taking in all the course alterations at the Masters. Two holes–No. 11 (White Dogwood) and No. 15 (Firethorn–have officially been lengthened, while holes 3, 13 and 17 have new greens.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augusta National#The Drive Chip#Bethlehem#Putt#Cornell
The Spun

When Tiger Woods Will Probably Announce His Masters Decision

It’s been reported multiple times this week that Tiger Woods is exhausting every option to see if he can compete at Augusta National. So, when will we find out Woods’ status for the Masters?. Dan Rapoport of Golf Digest believes Woods will announce his decision for the 2022...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac BURNS Bryson DeChambeau with tweet on The Masters

Paige Spiranac slammed Bryson DeChambeau's comment describing Augusta National as a par-67 on social media. At the rescheduled Masters tournament in November 2020, DeChambeau explained that as he could reach each par-5 in two shots, the course would be playing significantly shorter for him. "I'm looking at it as a...
GOLF
The Spun

Five-Star Recruit Lebbeus Overton Down To 3 Schools

Defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton will announce his commitment Friday afternoon on national television. According to Adam Friedman of Rivals, the five-star prospect from Milton, Georgia, will declare his decision during halftime of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals on ESPN2. Overton’s mother, Eunice Thomas, said he’s narrowed down his choice to Georgia, Texas A&M, or Oregon.
MILTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Tiger Woods practices at Augusta National Golf Club

Fourteen months after fracturing his leg and suffering serious foot injuries in a single-car accident, Woods was reportedly able to play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday. The 46-year-old Woods was joined by his son Charlie, as well as PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas, who is...
GOLF
AOL Corp

2022 Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta: Dates, Players, Location

The 2022 Masters tees off on Thursday, April 6. Let’s get you prepared with everything you need to know. The 2022 Masters takes place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, during the week of April 4. The tournament itself begins on Thursday, April 7, and continues until Sunday, April 10.
AUGUSTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 five-star forward Leonard Miller reveals top schools

On Wednesday, On3’s Joe Tipton posted the final ten options for 2022 Canadian native Leonard Miller. Eight schools were included with two professional options. Of those eight schools, six have offered Miller. Those six are Alabama, Kansas, TCU, Auburn, Providence, and Oklahoma State. The other two schools that were included were Kentucky and Gonzaga.
BASKETBALL
ESPN

The five biggest things to watch at the Augusta National Women's Amateur

It has been three years since Jennifer Kupcho hit the first tee shot of the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur. Three days after her historic tee shot, Kupcho made history again. Rolling in a 20-foot birdie putt on Augusta National's 18th hole, Kupcho won the inaugural event, edging out Maria Fassi. In front of thousands of spectators, the week before the 2019 Masters Tournament, won by Tiger Woods, Kupcho and the other women in the field made history as the first group of women to play a tournament at the famed course.
GOLF
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy