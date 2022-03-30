ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

Pickens County residents re-build after tornadoes, prepare for future storms

 3 days ago

WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
Pickens County, SC
Pickens County, SC
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
KTAL

Biggest concern from upcoming storms could be heavy rain

Update: The very latest runs of two different high-resolution models show the expected line of storms Monday night could stall somewhere in our area and leave a swath of rainfall totals over SIX inches. (see map below) Flash Flooding could become a concern if this develops. The rain will be heaviest Monday night into very early Tuesday morning.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
The Weather Channel

Here Are Your Odds of Being Hit By a Tornado

Have you ever wondered about the odds you'll experience a tornado in your area in any given year? A number of studies over the past few decades have attempted to quantify your tornado risk. If you simply examined a map of all United States tornado tracks, you might conclude your...
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Wreak Havoc Across Southern US

Severe storms pummeled the southern states overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, March 30 to March 31 after a tornado struck Arkansas and caused a path of destruction in some southern states. In spite of the issuance of several tornado warnings and watches, some communities in the Deep South were caught...
The Independent

Texas tornado warning: Video shows Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight spawning multiple tornadoes left at least one person dead and 19 hospitalised. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee...
