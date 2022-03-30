ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine ambassador: Russian demilitarization 'underway' in 'unprecedented blow' to Moscow

kshb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that the “demilitarization of Russia is well underway.”. Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Kyslytsya said the Russian occupiers have...

www.kshb.com

The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
Daily Mail

'Never make a Russian warship angry': Vladimir Putin's defence ministry boasts of firing supersonic rockets at Ukraine from coastal defence system

Russia yesterday boasted of firing supersonic homing missiles at Ukrainian forces from its powerful Bastion coastal defence system. The Russian defence ministry announced the move as Vladimir Putin's stalled invasion entered its fourth week. It released footage showing the missiles with 250kg warheads being fired. The powerful rockets can be...
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
Boston Globe

Raytheon anti-tank missile battles Russian invasion of Ukraine

Amid the terrible toll of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Boston’s local tech scene has been called on to help. Aid has come from companies such as software developers AirSlate and DataRobot, which employ hundreds of programmers in Ukraine, as well as individuals. My former colleague, Pranshu Verma, wrote about VC and Soviet refugee Semyon Dukach, who went to Romania to hand out money to people escaping the war. DataRobot’s chief information security officer, Andrew Smeaton, drove a colleague out of Ukraine himself. And some Boston-based companies have even deeper ties — cybersecurity firm SOC Prime’s Ukrainian chief executive Andrii Bezverkhyi lived in Kyiv and had to flee for his life.
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
