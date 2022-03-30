Severe Weather Statement issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Kanawha; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Southeast Nicholas A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NICHOLAS...NORTHEASTERN KANAWHA...CLAY AND NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES At 215 PM EDT, a snow squall was located over Pinch, or 9 miles east of Charleston, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this squall. Locations impacted include Summersville, Clay, Clendenin, Cedar Grove, East Bank, Glasgow, Pratt, Glen, Birch River, Pinch, Elkview, Craigsville, Harrison, Procious, Muddlety, Swiss, Indore, Drennan, Ivydale and Pond Gap. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 13 and 20. Route 19 between mile markers 32 and 61. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this dangerous snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location.
