NBA

Pistons' Killian Hayes: Impressive defensively

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hayes chipped in 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and four...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers throws James Harden under the bus after Sixers’ embarrassing loss vs. Pistons

In what was projected to be an easy victory by most, the Philadelphia 76ers fell flat on their face on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons. Joel Embiid posted his usual MVP-level stat line with 37 points and 15 rebounds on an efficient 11-for-19 from the field and 14-for-16 from the free throw line. But aside from some middling contributions from Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey, he didn’t get much support.
NBA
Killian Hayes
Reuters

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs trounce short-handed Lakers

2022-03-30 04:26:46 GMT+00:00 - Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110, wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Jimmy Butler Reacts To His Beef With Coach Spoelstra And Udonis Haslem: “Everything's Not Going To Be All Good. Everything’s Not Going To Be All Bad. We Understand That.”

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have been a constant in news headlines over the last few days. No, it is not because of some sensational win or anything. Instead, the reason for it is due to a pretty heated altercation between Jimmy Butler, head coach Erik Spoelstra, and veteran Udonis Haslem.
NBA
Reuters

Paul George, Clippers rally from 25 down to top Jazz

EditorsNote: changes to “3-pointer” in sixth graf. Paul George recorded 34 points, six assists and four steals in his first game in more than three months and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 25-point deficit to post a 121-115 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Thunder prediction, odds, and pick – 4/1/2022

The Detroit Pistons will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Pistons-Thunder prediction and pick. Unfortunately for both of these teams, neither has much at stake in this game. The Pistons are fighting for the worst record in the NBA instead of a postseason spot, as they enter this game with an absolutely abysmal 21-56 record. That mark is only better than the Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets. The Thunder haven’t fared much better, going 22-54 over the course of the season. because both of these teams are terrible, this game should be a close and exciting one. Let’s cut to the chase and get into the pick.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Dwight Howard: Shines with 21 points, 12 boards

Howard ended with 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-109 loss to Utah. Howard needed to step up in the absence of LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot), and he came through with his first double-double since late February. The veteran center even converted his first three-pointer since Dec. 9. Howard has posted two performances of 20-plus points over his past four games, but he combined for just eight points in the other two contests over that span. With Davis expected to return Friday, Howard could see his playing time drop after logging at least 24 minutes in four of his last six appearances.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Detroit's Isaiah Livers (concussion) active for Thursday's game against Sixers

Detroit Pistons small forward Isaiah Livers (concussion) will play in Thursday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. After a four-game absence, Livers will make his return at home on Thursday night. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked ninth in defensive rating, our models project Livers to score 14.8 FanDuel points.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture, and he can proceed with play as long as it isn't painful, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own, and there are no medical procedures required. This means the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
NBA
ESPN

Pistons take on the 76ers on 3-game skid

Philadelphia 76ers (46-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (20-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to end its three-game slide when the Pistons take on Philadelphia. The Pistons are 16-32 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit allows 112.3 points to opponents and has been...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out vs. Clippers

Antetokounmpo (knee) is out Friday against the Clippers. Antetokounmpo has been playing through his right knee soreness lately but will sit out Friday on the second night of a back-to-back. Jrue Holiday (ankle), Brook Lopez (conditioning) and Khris Middleton (wrist) are also sidelined, and the Clippers are throwing out a skeleton crew as well. Bobby Portis, Serge Ibaka and Jordan Nwora should see increased run in the frontcourt.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Juancho Hernangomez: Reverts back to bench role

Hernangomez will come off the bench in Thursday's contest against the Lakers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports. Hernangomez will return to the bench Thursday as typical starter Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) is returning from an extended absence. The forward started in seven of the Jazz's last eight games and averaged 6.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 22.6 minutes over that stretch.
NBA
Yardbarker

76ers drop third straight game with surprising loss to Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers are trending in the wrong direction at the wrong time with three straight losses to end March. None of those defeats was worse than a 102-94 loss to the floundering Detroit Pistons on Thursday. Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, led the...
NBA

