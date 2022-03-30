Pistons' Killian Hayes: Impressive defensively

The Detroit Pistons will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Pistons-Thunder prediction and pick. Unfortunately for both of these teams, neither has much at stake in this game. The Pistons are fighting for the worst record in the NBA instead of a postseason spot, as they enter this game with an absolutely abysmal 21-56 record. That mark is only better than the Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets. The Thunder haven’t fared much better, going 22-54 over the course of the season. because both of these teams are terrible, this game should be a close and exciting one. Let’s cut to the chase and get into the pick.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO