Family of Orem murder victim demanding justice

UTAH COUNTY — A Spanish Fork family is demanding justice for their daughter.

Orem Police say 20-year-old Sandra Robles was strangled to death by her boyfriend over the weekend after the couple got in a fight over a broken vape cartridge.

“I really wish it was all one big nightmare,” said Julie Robles, Sandra’s little sister.

Julie said she and Sandra had a tradition to hug each other every morning. On Friday, Julie hugged Sandra, not knowing it was the last time.

“I’m so thankful that I gave her those hugs every morning,” said Julie. “I’m so thankful.”

Officers say Sandra was murdered by her boyfriend, 27-year-old Daniel Padilla-Ang, Saturday morning around 3 a.m.

According to the police report, the two were drinking together in the basement of Padilla-Ang’s home in Orem when the couple got in a fight over a broken vape cartridge.

Padilla-Ang allegedly told police that he punched her in the face and strangled her until she stopped moving. Police records say that upon confirming that she was dead, he sent two text messages to family members, advising that he "just killed someone and that he wouldn't be seeing them for a while."

“He’s a monster. He’s a monster,” said Wilfredo Robles, Sandra’s father.

The two had only been dating for four months, but the family said the toxic behavior was evident.

The week before Sandra’s death, Wilfredo said he told her, “’Never drink with him. You drink with him, he’ll kill you.’”

Her family plans to launch a foundation in her name. They’ve already created a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses and begin fundraising efforts. They hope to use the foundation to help victims of domestic violence and teach all the red flags to look out for.

“They think, ‘Oh, he’s so nice, he loves me. That’s why he’s jealous. He’s controlling and he gets mad and he pushed me but that’s his temper,’” said Sandra Robles, Sandra’s mother.

According to police reports, officers arrested Padilla-Ang five times in the past eight years. Twice of those arrests were for assault in domestic violence cases.

Padilla-Ang is currently booked in the Utah County Jail facing first-degree murder charges.

“It’s so infuriating to think that he ‘loved her’ but he did that,” said Julie.

The Robles family said they will remember Sandra for her sweet personality and positive outlook on life.

“She’s going to be with us always. I have to remind myself that,” said Julie, holding her parents’ hands. “Everything from now on is for us and for her.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence, free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors is available 24/7 by phone at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

You can also get access to helpful resources by visiting udvc.org .

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.