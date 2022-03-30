ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Family of Orem murder victim demanding justice

By Emily Tencer
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REOaA_0etibakj00

UTAH COUNTY — A Spanish Fork family is demanding justice for their daughter.

Orem Police say 20-year-old Sandra Robles was strangled to death by her boyfriend over the weekend after the couple got in a fight over a broken vape cartridge.

“I really wish it was all one big nightmare,” said Julie Robles, Sandra’s little sister.

Julie said she and Sandra had a tradition to hug each other every morning. On Friday, Julie hugged Sandra, not knowing it was the last time.

“I’m so thankful that I gave her those hugs every morning,” said Julie. “I’m so thankful.”

Officers say Sandra was murdered by her boyfriend, 27-year-old Daniel Padilla-Ang, Saturday morning around 3 a.m.

According to the police report, the two were drinking together in the basement of Padilla-Ang’s home in Orem when the couple got in a fight over a broken vape cartridge.

Padilla-Ang allegedly told police that he punched her in the face and strangled her until she stopped moving. Police records say that upon confirming that she was dead, he sent two text messages to family members, advising that he "just killed someone and that he wouldn't be seeing them for a while."

“He’s a monster. He’s a monster,” said Wilfredo Robles, Sandra’s father.

The two had only been dating for four months, but the family said the toxic behavior was evident.

The week before Sandra’s death, Wilfredo said he told her, “’Never drink with him. You drink with him, he’ll kill you.’”

Her family plans to launch a foundation in her name. They’ve already created a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses and begin fundraising efforts. They hope to use the foundation to help victims of domestic violence and teach all the red flags to look out for.

“They think, ‘Oh, he’s so nice, he loves me. That’s why he’s jealous. He’s controlling and he gets mad and he pushed me but that’s his temper,’” said Sandra Robles, Sandra’s mother.

According to police reports, officers arrested Padilla-Ang five times in the past eight years. Twice of those arrests were for assault in domestic violence cases.

Padilla-Ang is currently booked in the Utah County Jail facing first-degree murder charges.

“It’s so infuriating to think that he ‘loved her’ but he did that,” said Julie.

The Robles family said they will remember Sandra for her sweet personality and positive outlook on life.

“She’s going to be with us always. I have to remind myself that,” said Julie, holding her parents’ hands. “Everything from now on is for us and for her.”

_________________

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or intimate partner violence, free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors is available 24/7 by phone at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

You can also get access to helpful resources by visiting udvc.org .

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Comments / 8

Brian Waller
2d ago

Sad reality is many more women will continue to make horrific dating decisions and choose these losers over nice guys. Just like gabby petito. Accept accountability and responsibility for your poor dating decisions. You play with fire you get burnt it’s that simple. With that being said he deserves punishment accept accountability and responsibility goes for both genders

Reply(1)
3
Related
KUTV

Police: Utah man who admitted to killing girlfriend has history of violence

(KUTV) — Orem police said the man investigators arrested after he admitted to killing his girlfriend over the weekend has a violent history. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office sent 2News a past booking photo from 2020 in a case involving domestic violence. Police said 27-year-old Daniel Padilla-Ang has been arrested five times in the past eight years, with two incidents being for domestic violence.
OREM, UT
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spanish Fork, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Orem, UT
City
Spanish Fork, UT
State
Utah State
Orem, UT
Crime & Safety
County
Utah County, UT
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Spanish#Orem Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KUTV

Suspect in custody after police find 14-year-old from Utah AMBER Alert

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 14-year-old Magna girl whose disappearance prompted an urgent Utah AMBER ALERT has been found in Texas. Officials with the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said the girl was with law enforcement. The suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, was also located and taken...
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Sandy man arrested for stabbing his children during ‘punishment’

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A father has been arrested after stabbing his two children on Sunday. Police say the suspect is a 55-year-old man. Officers say the incident started when the suspect was attempting to forcibly cut his teenage son’s hair with a pair of scissors as a form of punishment. Arresting documents say the […]
SANDY, UT
Long Beach Tribune

Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit

The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy