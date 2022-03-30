Man dead, person in custody after fatal stabbing in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was stabbed and killed in Thomasville on Tuesday night, and a person has been detained, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fred Thomas Dyles Jr. called the police about a stabbing. When deputies got to the scene they found Randy Hunt dead on the porch of the home.

Dyles told police that Hunt had attempted to break into his home and he had stabbed him.

Dyles was charged with second-degree murder.

