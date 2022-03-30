ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

15-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl remains missing

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ifzRR_0etiau3O00

The search continues for a 15-year-old girl from Desert Hot Springs who disappeared over the weekend.

Evelyn Cordova has been missing for several days. Police confirmed they took in a missing persons report for her on March 27.

Police told News Channel 3 that they checked a possible resident where the family stated the juvenile was, but she was not there.

If you have any information on Evelyn's whereabouts, call Desert Hot Springs PD at (760) 329-2904.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post 15-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl remains missing appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 5

Related
Wbaltv.com

Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl from Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County police need your help locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Dundalk. Police are looking for 13-year-old Ocean Nicole Ruddlesden. She is 5 feet 1 inch and around 100 pounds. She was last scene on March 13 at 2 p.m. in the 1600 block of Inverness Avenue in Dundalk ,wearing a black Deadpool character shirt, blue shorts and black and white Vans.
DUNDALK, MD
WSAV-TV

Missing 1-year-old Ga. girl found, father in custody

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Georgia girl at the center of an Amber Alert Thursday has been found safe. The South Fulton Police Department requested the emergency notice for Cali McClean, a 1-year-old girl missing from the city, southwest of downtown Atlanta. Police said 33-year-old Erjahn McClean was involved...
ATLANTA, GA
WFMY NEWS2

16-year-old girl reported missing in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. R’Mani Renee Williams, 16, of Burlington, was reported missing. She was last seen Monday around 7 p.m. near the 1700 block of Rosalyn Drive in Burlington. She was wearing a gold jacket, dark-colored jeans, and black and white air Jordan shoes. Police are concerned about her well-being.
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley gang leader sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison for dealing meth

A self-proclaimed gang leader from Palm Springs was sentenced today to nearly 22 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine on five occasions, following a series of previous convictions, prosecutors said today.   Efrain Chavez, 37, pleaded guilty in November to five counts of distributing methamphetamine, admitting that he sold a total of roughly 6.3 pounds The post Coachella Valley gang leader sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison for dealing meth appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

8-year-old found in Merced home is missing girl, coroner says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The eight-year-old girl found dead in a Merced home on Friday has been identified as Sophia Mason, the same girl who was reported missing by officials the same day, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner. Officers with Merced Police Department say they were contacted by officers with Hayward Police Department […]
MERCED, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Murder of Palm Springs resident at outlet mall in Cabazon shocks friends and family

Palm Springs resident Michael Moser, 66, was identified as the victim in last Thursday's deadly shooting at the Desert Hills Premium Outlet Stores in Cabazon. Riverside County Sheriff's received a call on March 24 just before 7 p.m. that someone had been shot at the outlets. Deputies on scene located Moser and emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, The post Murder of Palm Springs resident at outlet mall in Cabazon shocks friends and family appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Desert Hot Springs Pd#The News Channel 3
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
KTLA

3 people shot at Ontario motel, no arrests made

Ontario police are investigating a shooting that sent several people to the hospital Friday afternoon. It happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mission Boulevard at the Best Ontario Inn. Responding officers arrived on scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. As of Friday evening, no one was killed but the […]
ONTARIO, CA
AZFamily

Body found in Glendale canal is a homicide victim, police say

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A body that was pulled out of a Glendale canal has been identified and he is a homicide victim, according to police. Investigators say they found 27-year-old Grayson John Hancotte in the water near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Police say he was killed but they don’t know who do it. It’s also unclear when Hancotte went into the canal.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta woman accused of killing relative charged with murder, cruelty to elder

An arraignment hearing is set today for a La Quinta woman suspected of killing an 85-year-old relative. Charges were filed against Sally Martha Webster, 59, after she was arrested Friday in connection with the death of Rosemary Webster, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Sally Webster Deputies received a report The post La Quinta woman accused of killing relative charged with murder, cruelty to elder appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two Arrested for Homicide in Burned Vehicle Investigation

After multiple leads, investigators arrested two suspects this morning for the homicide of Guillermo Jacobo back in January. Guillermo Jacobo, 20, was reported missing on January 19. Family members wrote that at 3 a.m. on Jan. 19, Jacobo said he was taking two male individuals to a bus stop at Airport Boulevard in Thermal but was The post Two Arrested for Homicide in Burned Vehicle Investigation appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy