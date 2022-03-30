15-year-old Desert Hot Springs girl remains missing

The search continues for a 15-year-old girl from Desert Hot Springs who disappeared over the weekend.

Evelyn Cordova has been missing for several days. Police confirmed they took in a missing persons report for her on March 27.

Police told News Channel 3 that they checked a possible resident where the family stated the juvenile was, but she was not there.

If you have any information on Evelyn's whereabouts, call Desert Hot Springs PD at (760) 329-2904.

