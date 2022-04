PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers had a chance on Tuesday night. The Milwaukee Bucks held the lead late, but Philadelphia had a chance down two with 13.2 seconds left. The Sixers drew up a play for James Harden to get a 3-pointer off. He missed it, but Joel Embiid pulled down the rebound. The big fella went back up with it, but he was blocked by Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO