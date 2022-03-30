ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Habitat for Humanity Abilene looks ahead to first ‘blitz’ build in 8 years

By Mercedez Hernandez
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In late April, Habit for Humanity crews will start a 10-day building project that will provide a local single mother with a home. While the project will be on a fast track, the nonprofit’s director says as many hands as possible are needed to get the construction done quickly.

The 10-day timeline, called a Blitz Build, is a method of jump-starting volunteer numbers, according to executive director Rosten Callarman, with those numbers dropping since the beginning of the pandemic.

Callarman says he hopes the quick pace of the build will energize volunteers, and encourage their return and possible recruitment of other helpers to participate with future projects.

“It’s a fun way to get a lot more people involved more quickly,” says Callarman. “During the pandemic, we lost a lot of our volunteer core. Part of the idea of doing the Blitz Build is to remind people that we need all hands on deck when we’re building, because if we don’t have all hands on deck, builds just go slower.”

With the pandemic appearing to slow so far in 2022, Callarman says he’s hopeful that Habitat for Humanity can once again reach, if not surpass, pre-pandemic construction numbers – this latest build one step closer to attaining that goal.

“I think before the pandemic we were averaging probably around three or four homes per year. Our goal this year is to finish six homes,” says Callarman.

Habitat for Humanity Abilene is seeking volunteers for this project as well as future builds. Click this link here to visit their website or this link to be taken to the group’s Facebook Page.

