ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Border communities unprepared for end of Title 42, lawmakers say

By Julian Resendiz
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUK7m_0etiZnDu00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Twenty-two members of the Texas congressional delegation are urging the Biden administration to keep Title 42 in place because border communities aren’t ready to handle a massive release of migrants.

Title 42 is a public health rule allowing border agents to immediately expel newly arrived migrants deemed inadmissible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mandate is up for review this week, and the bipartisan group fears will not be renewed.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the lawmakers noted that cities already feeling the pinch of unauthorized migration don’t have the temporary housing, health care and transportation services needed to deal with a rollback of such authority.

Unauthorized migration remains at historical highs, with border agents encountering more than 2 million migrants in the calendar year 2021 and nearly 1 million just since October 1 .

“If the CDC were to rescind its Title 42 order at this time, Border Patrol facilities and local communities would be forced to absorb at least double the current number of migrants with likely catastrophic results,” said the letter signed by Texas U.S. Reps. Tony Gonzales, a Republican, Democrats Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez, among others. The three represent districts bordering Mexico that have seen near-record migration in the past year.

Countdown: Advocates want Title 42 gone by Wednesday

The lawmakers that also include Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn – both Republicans – fear that doing away with Title 42 will encourage more illegal migration to the United States.

“We urge that Title 42 remain in place until such time as the number of apprehensions along the Southwest border drops to a manageable level,” the lawmakers wrote. “We also ask that you collaborate with Congress to develop an appropriate plan for an orderly transition back to relying exclusively on Title 8 authority.”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, border agents routinely expelled or deported to Mexico migrants deemed inadmissible to the United States. Having a criminal record or prior deportation history could make the migrant inadmissible under Title 8 . So could something as simple as not being in possession of a valid immigrant visa, re-entry permit, border crossing card or other valid immigration documents.

“At the current levels of migration, DHS lacks adequate capacity to process and detain all migrants apprehended along the Southwest border under Title 8 authority,” the lawmakers wrote. “Border Patrol stations in the Rio Grande Valley (in January) were overcrowded and the volume of apprehensions limited the effectiveness of COVID-19 mitigation measures.”

Separately, Gonzales tweeted photos of large groups of migrants recently apprehended near Eagle Pass, Texas. He also releases a video of detained migrants being released from a bus into the community .

Migrants apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol near Eagle Pass, Texas. (photo courtesy U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas)

“If the Biden administration does away with title 42 you will see these historic numbers double overnight,” he said.

The letter comes amid multiple media reports stating the Biden administration intends to end Title 42 in April and is putting together a crisis response team and requesting the assistance of the Pentagon in anticipation of a “mass migration event” .

The administration is also feeling pressure from immigrant advocacy groups , who say there’s no medical basis to keep Title 42 in place anymore, given a worldwide drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Border officials expect Biden to end Trump Title 42 border policy in April

Border officials are expecting and preparing for an April announcement of plans to end a pandemic policy implemented by the Trump administration that allows for immediately turning migrants back to Mexico, multiple government officials told the Washington Examiner. Democrats and immigrant advocates have pushed President Joe Biden to end the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Eagle Pass, TX
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Xavier Becerra
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Migration#U S Border Patrol#Cdc#Border Report#Homeland Security#Health And Human Services#Republican#Democrats
Daily Mail

'All we're asking is for government to give them a visa': Despair of Ukrainian-American family living in Long Island as their daughter and her husband fleeing the war are refused US entry - despite Europe opening its doors to refugees

Ukrainian refugees with family in America are having their asylum requests rejected and are stuck in Europe or at the southern border despite President Biden's promise to welcome them with open arms. Since war broke out on February 24, European countries have flung open their borders to welcome the 3million...
IMMIGRATION
Boston Globe

Ukrainian refugees arriving at the US-Mexico border raise questions for Biden

An incident last Wednesday at a Tijuana port of entry at the US-Mexico border exposes the federal government’s incoherence and hypocrisy when it comes to the treatment of migrants fleeing violence and seeking asylum in the United States. A Ukrainian mother and her three children escaping the Russian invasion...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
KTLA

Asylum limits at U.S.-Mexico border expected to end May 23, sources say

The Biden administration is expected to end the asylum limits at the U.S.-Mexico border by May 23 that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to people familiar with the matter. The decision, not yet final, would halt use of public health powers to absolve the United States of obligations under […]
IMMIGRATION
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy