ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Environmental groups, feds reach deal blocking military money for border wall

By Sandra Sanchez
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZpWT_0etiZmLB00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Several environmental groups have reached an agreement in a lawsuit against several federal government agencies that now have pledged not to use military funds to continue construction of the border wall.

The 2019 lawsuit was filed by the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and Animal Legal Defense Fund, to stop border wall construction using Department of Defense funds.

Under the agreement, reached last week, DOD and the Department of Homeland Security officials promise to stop any construction of the border barrier on the Southwest border using military funds from Fiscal Years 2015 to 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyHHF_0etiZmLB00
A protester participates in a Nov. 9, 2019, march in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in southwest Arizona against the border wall built through that nature preserve. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

This does not apply to any border barrier construction currently being paid for with other funds, such as in South Texas.

Nonprofit sues for information on current border barrier construction in South Texas

The agreement also provides for remediation and mitigation efforts in the future to help restore the borderlands from the environmental effects caused of border wall construction. But that is “subject to the availability of funding,” according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

It also stipulates that the federal government will conduct a study to evaluate the full environmental impact that construction had on wildlife habitats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFMEa_0etiZmLB00
Mexican gray wolf. (Photo by Jim Clark of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Construction of the border wall was a hallmark of Donald Trump’s presidency, and environmental groups say they want all evidence of it removed from the landscape.

“This agreement halts one of the Trump administration’s most destructive and enduring follies. The wall is responsible for blocking critical cross-border wildlife corridors and impeding recovery efforts for endangered species like the Mexican gray wolf and jaguar. Defenders will continue to fight for the protection of the rule of law against reckless decisions that put our communities and wildlife at risk,” Defenders of Wildlife’s Vice President of Conservation Law for Mike Senatore said in a statement.

A Mexican gray wolf, nicknamed “Mr. Goodbar,” famously walked 23 miles in four days in November 2021 to try to get around the border wall in New Mexico. In January he was found shot in the leg and helped by U.S. Fish & Wildlife authorities.

‘Mr. Goodbar’ shot: Wounded gray wolf had trek to Mexico disrupted by border wall

“While no military funds should’ve been wasted on Trump’s destructive wall, this agreement at least puts a stop to it,” said Brian Segee, a lawyer at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The wall and its infrastructure, including lights and roads, have carved a monstrous scar across one of the most biodiverse regions on the continent. Now federal agencies will have to take stock of the damage and begin the important work of trying to heal this environmental and humanitarian disaster.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Of37A_0etiZmLB00
A protest organized by the Center for Biological Diversity was held Nov. 9, 2019, in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument against construction of the border wall. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

“The previous administration’s disregard for wildlife in critical protected refuges, forests and conservation areas to illegally construct a wall along the border could lead to devastating long-term impacts that will require study and monitoring for years to come,” said Animal Legal Defense Fund Executive Director Stephen Wells. “While the government’s national emergency powers should have never been used for this purpose, we hope this step helps prevent further damage to these communities and ensure such actions don’t occur again in the future.”

The February 2019 lawsuit alleged Trump overstepped his executive authority to appropriate billions of dollars to construct border walls along the southern border and that he illegally invoked the National Emergencies Act, reallocating military funding in a nonemergency situation to fund a policy goal.

In April 2021, shortly after President Joe Biden took office, he rescinded all border wall contracts paid for with military funds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Supreme Court lets Biden DoD block unvaccinated SEALs from deploying

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to let the Department of Defense block U.S. service members from deploying if they have not received the military’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccines ordered by President Joe Biden. The Supreme Court issued a partial stay to a lower court order that blocked the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Mcallen, TX
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
State
Arizona State
Mcallen, TX
Society
Vice

A Cartel Firefight Just Turned a US-Mexico Border Town Into a War Zone

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — For at least three hours early Monday, the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, just across from Laredo, Texas, was paralyzed by a ferocious shootout between alleged members of Cartel del Noreste and the Mexican authorities. Locals reported several gunfights on social media happening simultaneously...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Click2Houston.com

National Guard troops were dispatched to famous Texas ranches with private security as part of border mission

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Earlier this year, about 30 Texas National Guard members were ordered to stand watch outside some of the most prestigious private ranches in South Texas, more than an hour’s drive away from the Mexico border, as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s highly touted mission to curb illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Australia is under military threat from 'full-fledged offensive bases' on Chinese artificial islands, US admiral warns - as American troops mass in Darwin and B-2 stealth bomber flies in

Australia's vast north is open to attack amid the most concerning security challenge the United States' top military commander in the region has seen in recent years. US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino recently flew over the South China Sea and says China has built and militarised several artificial islands.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Wall#Feds#Border Report#Department Of Defense#Dod#District Court
NBC News

Mayor of troubled Mexican town shot dead

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) — The mayor of a town in one of Mexico’s most troubled states was shot dead on Thursday near a soccer field just weeks after the government sent the armed forces to restore order in the area, authorities said. Federal authorities and officials...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy