ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Happening in Health: Allergies, asthma, and adolescence

KGET 17
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored content by Pediatrics for All. Spring is here and that means allergies are here too. Dr. Dass of Pediatrics for all...

www.kget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hazleton Times

To Your Health: Options for treating seasonal allergies

Last week my daughter Kate sent a video that really perked me up. She and Eve, her 4-year-old daughter, were taking a “nature walk” and Eve spotted the first crocuses of this Spring near their Illinois home. With a bit of a warm-up recently, buds are beginning to form and Spring flowers are poking through the ground in northeastern Pennsylvania too.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

The Real Faces of Asthma

Asthma is a chronic condition that causes inflammation that narrows the airways. This makes breathing difficult. Common asthma symptoms include coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath. Different irritants or allergens can trigger an asthma exacerbation, also known as an asthma attack. Exacerbations can range from mild to potentially...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsChannel 36

Natural remedies for allergy season

(WENY)-- Spring is quickly approaching and that means the start of allergy season across the Twin Tiers. But what if you don't want to take the over-the-counter allergy medications? Well there are some natural remedies that can be taken. Dr. Warren Chin is an Osteopathic Physician for Arnot Health. He...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Health
verywellhealth.com

5 Drinks That May Relieve Asthma Symptoms

Asthma is a chronic lung condition that affects around 25 million Americans, including 8% of adults and 7% of children. Symptoms of asthma include chest tightening, difficult breathing, mucous, coughing, and wheezing. Asthma is triggered differently in people and can be caused by allergies, exercise, and environmental toxins. While the...
HEALTH
Healthline

How Long COVID May Bring on Lung, Heart, and Brain Complications

Recent studies show that coronavirus infection can cause long-term symptoms affecting multiple organs. Shortness of breath, fatigue, and “brain fog” are among the most common symptoms of long COVID. Research into the mechanisms of long COVID and possible treatments is ongoing. Infection with the novel coronavirus could lead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Asthma#Allergens
scitechdaily.com

Long COVID Linked to Lasting Disease of the Small Airways in the Lungs

Disease of the small airways in the lungs is a potential long-lasting effect of COVID-19, according to a new study published in the journal Radiology. The study found that small airways disease occurred independently of initial infection severity. The long-term consequences are unknown. “There is some disease happening in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Autism and Bipolar Disorder Co-Occur?

The idea of multiple mental health conditions such as bipolar disorder and autism occurring at once may seem unlikely, but it is possible. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), or autism, is defined as a developmental disorder that affects how someone communicates, behaves, and interacts with others. It’s a common condition, with...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Novel therapy could help people with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and cancer-related lung disease

A multicenter research team co-led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed the first drug to treat the uncontrolled secretion of mucins in the airways, which causes potentially life-threatening symptoms in millions of Americans with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), as well as lung disease resulting from cancer and cancer treatment. The study was published today in Nature.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Early Warning Signs of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

While no two people experience multiple sclerosis (MS) the same way, some symptoms tend to crop up earlier in the disease course than others. These symptoms may serve as warning signs of the disease, potentially allowing you or a loved one to receive a diagnosis of MS sooner than later.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Triggers Dyshidrotic Eczema? Causes and Symptoms

Dyshidrotic eczema is generally triggered by coming in contact with something you are allergic to or hypersensitive to. Avoiding these triggers helps keep your eczema under check. Some of the common triggers of dyshidrotic eczema include:. Jewelry or other items that contain certain metals such as nickel, cobalt, or chromium.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Long term exposure to air pollution linked to heightened autoimmune disease risk

Long term exposure to air pollution is linked to a heightened risk of autoimmune disease, particularly rheumatoid arthritis, connective tissue and inflammatory bowel diseases, finds research published online in the open access journal RMD Open. Environmental air pollution from vehicle exhaust and industrial output can trigger adaptive immunity–whereby the body...
SCIENCE
CBS 58

Fight Alzheimer's in your mid-30s by tracking these warning signs

(CNN) -- Having high cholesterol and blood sugar in your 30s may raise your risk for Alzheimer's disease decades later in life, according to a new study. "We have shown for the first time that the associations between cholesterol and glucose levels and the future risk of Alzheimer's disease extend much earlier in life than previously thought," senior study author Lindsay Farrer, chief of biomedical genetics at Boston University Biomedical Genetics, told CNN.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy