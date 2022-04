EAST BRUNSWICK — The later part of winter is intense for YMCA swimmers. Instead of one championship meet, many swimmers compete in multiple championship meets held by different governing bodies of swimming. It is a tough time to balance constant training and competition, but RVY swimmers have ended the winter with some unprecedented accomplishments for the team, and one more big weekend in North Carolina is yet to come.

