Kansas City, MO

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside KC gas station

By Tia Johnson, Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night outside a gas station that has left one person dead and left two people injured.

The shooting was reported just before 9:30 p.m. near 29th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Police tell FOX4 two people are in critical condition and one person is in stable condition.

According to KCPD, officers were called to the area on reports of a shooting and were flagged down by an woman who had been shot near 27th Street and Colorado Avenue.

While responding to the original shooting call, another call was reported at 27th Street and Topping Avenue. Officers found a man in the street who had been shot and was unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Detectives remain on scene gathering information to what may have led to the shooting.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

Lesialou60
2d ago

Kansas City is a terrifying place anymore. So sad we can’t even live and do normal things anymore like get gas or groceries without fear and risk. 💔

