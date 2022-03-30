ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennett County, SD

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 21:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bennett County, SD
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Western Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Western Tucker WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette and Higher Elevations of Westmoreland Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker and Western Tucker Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 8 to 12 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to around 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER COUNTY At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesterton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD..65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Fog has developed across portions of the tri-state area this morning. Some of the fog has become locally dense reducing visibilities to a 1/2 mile or less. Motorists this morning should exercise caution and be alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Remember to use low beams while operating a car. Expect conditions to improve later this morning.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dickson, Hickman, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dickson; Hickman; Montgomery FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Montgomery, Dickson and Hickman Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy