Gov. Parson to hold press conference regarding Missouri’s COVID-19 response Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – A house bill that attempts to protect landowners from eminent domain use, passed last week, and heads to the Missouri Senate. Sponsor, Mike Haffner, takes issue with the Grain Belt Express, a wind generation line planned through the state, which would sell power to eastern states, terminating in Indiana. Haffner contends only 6% of any power generated would be used in the state. The bill would require a transmission line to provide a minimum 50% of its electrical load to Missouri consumers to be considered a public service. According to Haffner, Grain Belt is using eminent domain as a private out of state company. The bill also specifies compensation for land will be 150% of fair market value, to be determined by a court.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO