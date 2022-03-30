Grizz fans boo Iguodala, a former Grizzly but in name only

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– “A guy that’s on our team that doesn’t want to be on our team. I can’t wait until we find a way to trade him so we can play him and I can show him what Memphis is about.”

Safe to say the Grizzlies know how to carry a grudge.

That was Dillon Brooks just over two years ago, voicing his displeasure at Andre Iguodala’s decision not to play in Memphis after the Grizzlies acquired the veteran in a cost cutting move by the Warriors.

Fast forward to 2022 and suiting up for Golden State, Iguodala was booed every time he touched the ball in the Grizzlies blow out win over Golden State.

It’s the Grizz who are now the talk of the NBA, putting together a historic season.

Pretty much what Brooks knew this team was building and Iguodala wanted no part of.

Call it Karma.

“We all had the vision and we didn’t. Which is perfect. Send him back to the Warriors and let him do his thing over there,” Brooks said. “From the beginning, we were growing a base. Just kept building and building and building. More guys got on the train. We were able to create something like this. Keep building this dynasty and this program up to new heights.”

The Grizzlies and Warriors could see each other again in this year’s playoffs, which would mean more boos for Iguodala in Memphis.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.