ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherdstown, WV

Krouse runs for county commission, looks to help local community

By Colin McGuire cmcguire@journal-news.net
Journal & Sunday Journal
 2 days ago

SHEPHERDSTOWN — While Jennifer Krouse is running for a seat on the Jefferson County Commission, the Shepherdstown resident is quick to point out that she's actually no politician. In fact, one of the reasons she's running for the spot has little to do with politics at all. "I...

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 1

Related
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

City Commission looks at lighting updates

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis Commission held a special meeting this week discussing the streetscape, lighting projects and slips in the city. Commissioners Tony Gallagher, William (Bill) Thomas, Michael Fulks and William (Bill) Jenkins were present. During City Manager Dow Saunders’ report, slips in around the city have been noted...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
MyChesCo

Mount Penn Auctioning Off Parking Lot With Drive-Thru Building, Proceeds to Help Local Community

MOUNT PENN, PA — The Borough of Mount Penn in Berks County, Pennsylvania, is currently auctioning off a 37-space parking lot (each rented space generates $25 a month) that includes a drive-thru building with an overhang. This online auction is open to the public at municibid.com and ends on Friday, April 15th. Pennsylvania residents are able to bid in this government auction online, 24/7, on Municibid. This auction will help a Pennsylvanian get a fantastic deal on a parking lot rental business and piece of property they can convert into a drive-thru enterprise.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WTOV 9

Jefferson County commissioners looking to help Sammis Plant workers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The recent announcement of the Sammis Plant's sooner-than-expected closure has local government officials taking action. Jefferson County Commissioner Thomas Graham says the commission board will try and negotiate a possible solution for the workers. “I obviously can’t make it stay open, but what we would...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shepherdstown, WV
Government
Shepherdstown, WV
Education
Jefferson County, WV
Government
State
Maryland State
County
Jefferson County, WV
City
Shepherdstown, WV
Jefferson County, WV
Education
Hutch Post

Reno County looking to help with property tax abatements

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County wants property owners affected by the recent wildfires to know that they want to help. According to Statute KSA 79-1613, the County Commission may issue an abatement of all or partial property taxes on dwellings where damage occurred during a natural disaster and would exceed more than 50% of the market value.
RENO COUNTY, KS
WOWT

Home care agencies looking for staff, help from Omaha community

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s no secret that hospitality and health care jobs have been some of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic. But now, Omaha home care staffing agencies are hoping to fill in some gaps caused by staffing shortages. “It’s really heartbreaking and against what we’re...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ems#Fitch#Emt
WTHI

Local hospital looks to help students in the healthcare field

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Greene County General Hospital will award up to two scholarships in memory of Dr. Mathias Mount and Eleanor C. Mount. The scholarships are in the amount of $1,080.50. The scholarship recognizes the past service of Dr. Mount. Mount was a longtime family practice physician from...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KFOX 14

Doña Ana County planning and zoning commission looks to fill four seats

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Doña Ana County is seeking residents to serve on the planning and zoning commission, a seven-member board of volunteers who review land-use and development matters during twice-a-month public hearings. Four seats are open and available on the commission and will be filled...
POLITICS
The Augusta Chronicle

Who is running for Screven County’s school board, commission elections?

Election Day is on Nov. 8, and Screven County has four government seats on the ballot. Here are the positions going on the ballot and those running in this year’s races:. Two businessmen are fighting for a seat on the Republican ticket for Screven County’s District 1 Commissioner: sales representative Tyler Thompson and William Arthur, owner of Arthur Engineering.
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
KEPR

Benton County Fire District #4 looking to raise levy lid; looking for community feedback

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Benton County Fire District #4 is looking for the community's input on putting the Emergency Medical Services levy back on the ballot this August. The Fire Chief, Paul Carlyle, said since the levy was voted on in 2016 the rates have fallen. They went from 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to 35 cents per $1,000 due to growth in the area.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
WTHI

Referendum looks to help fund ambulance service in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Jasper County Ambulance service is unique to many other communities. There's no major hospital in the county. That means when life is on the line, those paramedics are the best chance residents have of survival. Jasper County Ambulance station manager Jeremy Gracey explained, "Things change...
JASPER COUNTY, IL
BigCountryHomepage

DONATIONS NEEDED: How to help fire-devastated communities in Eastland County

(KTAB/KRBC) – Donation efforts are underway for the communities affected by devastating fires in Eastland County. The Myrtle-Wilks community center in Cisco is currently serving as a donation hub of sorts, and they are in need of the following items immediately: Water Cereal First Aid Items Hygiene Essentials Fruits & Veggies Juice Toilet Paper Diapers […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Some city ward boundaries may change after 2020 Census

Now that the 2020 Census results are in, the data will mean boundary changes for some city wards. At the administrative and community services (ACS) committee Thursday, the committee heard some details of the proposed changes at the ordinance's first reading before unanimously approving the ordinance amendment. State law dictates that ward boundaries must be nearly equal in population, compact and contiguous. City Planner Emily Calderon said the proposed new ward map was established using the following parameters: Each ward's target population was set by dividing the city's total population of 26,808 by the number of wards, or seven, setting each ward's population target at 3,830 people. Five percent above or below this target is considered acceptable.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy