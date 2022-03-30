360 Eats helps cut down on wasted food to help those in need of meal

NEW YORK -- A big struggle for some women is finding a job that pays enough to support their families.CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on how some homeless shelters in New York City are working to close that gap.To say it was tough when a mother of five was forced into a Brooklyn shelter last year would be an understatement."When I got here I thought this was a dead end," the woman said.But she enrolled in an income-building program at WIN, or, Women In Need, which runs her shelter and a dozen other family shelters citywide.Christine Quinn is president and...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO