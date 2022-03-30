12-Run Third Leads Park To Win
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Trailing 4-1 to St.Clairsville in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday, Wheeling Park exploded for 12 runs, on their way to a 17-4 win.
After cutting the lead to 4-2, Isabelle Thomas doubled to left to tie the game at 4. Lauren Nolte followed with a two-run single to give the Patriots a 6-4 lead.
Also in frame, Mary Derrow would double home a pair of runs and Makenna Kelly smacked a two-run single to center.
Nolte led Park with five RBI, while Thomas had three. Emily Dubinsky knocked in a pair of runs for the Red Devils.
