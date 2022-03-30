ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morro Bay, CA

Report: Great white shark killed California bodyboarder

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — (AP) — A bodyboarder was attacked by a great white shark in central California on Christmas Eve and died within minutes, official reports have concluded.

Tomas Abraham Butterfield, 42, was bitten in the head, chest and shoulder in the Morro Bay attack and died from “complications of multiple penetrating blunt force traumatic injuries,” according to a coroner's report, The Tribune of San Luis Obispo County reported Tuesday.

A piece of what appeared to be a shark's tooth was found on his body, the Tribune said, citing a report by a sheriff's detective that was among documents released to the paper under a public records request.

The size or age of the shark wasn’t estimated but the radius of one bite mark was as large as 16 inches (40.64 centimeters), according to the detective's report.

Butterfield was attacked on Dec. 24 while bodyboarding just north of Morro Rock. The Sacramento man had been visiting his mother and brother for the holidays.

Butterfield was pulled from the waves after a surfer saw him face down in the water, still tethered to his bodyboard. He died at the scene.

In the coroner's report, a pathologist noted that Butterfield had a fractured skull, crushed ribs and other injuries, including to the inferior vena cava, a large vein that carries blood from the torso and lower body to the heart.

Dr. Joye Carter said Butterfield died within minutes.

A DNA sample taken during the autopsy confirmed that the injuries were from a great white shark, according to Mike Harris of California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which assisted in the investigation.

It wasn't clear whether the shark attacked just once or made several lunges.

Morro Bay is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Oklahoma Woman Arrested in 1993 Killing in California

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (AP) — A 61-year-old woman was arrested in Oklahoma in the 1993 killing of a San Carlos shop owner who was shot during a “robbery gone wrong," authorities in Northern California said Thursday. Rayna Elizabeth Hoffman-Ramos was arrested in Dewey last week in a case...
SAN CARLOS, CA
Sand Hills Express

Tourist killed by shark in popular snorkeling spot

An Italian tourist died Friday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Colombia’s San Andres island in the Caribbean Sea, local media reported. The 56-year-old man, identified by Colombian press as Antonio Roseto Degli Abruzzi, was swimming near a cliff when he was bitten by the shark.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Morro Bay, CA
Accidents
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Morro Bay, CA
Morro Bay, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

Group of Great White Sharks Spotted Hunting Together in a ‘Kill Zone’

With research scientists observing the wild animals protruding along with one another, great white sharks have already been observed infiltrating the expansion of the sea area and preparing for prey, simultaneously, in a kill zone nearby the Mexico's Guadalupe Inland Sea. A few other great whites were reported frittering away...
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Harris
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Two alleged Capitol rioters arrested based on Google searches afterward: ‘Is it illegal to go into Capitol’

Two men accused of storming the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 were arrested last week after their Google searches and the information they shared on Facebook allegedly incriminated them. Bryan Raymond Jones and Patrick John King of Washington face four charges. These include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in Capitol building, according to the complaint lodged in the US district court in Columbia.The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Mr Jones and Mr King after an anonymous tipster, who went to the same...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
KATU.com

The Travel Mom's Great California Destinations!

The Travel Mom Emily Kaufman and Lifestyle Expert Tommy Didario shared some California destinations that they enjoy. Click the links below to find out more about their destinations and about travel insurance. Click here to find out how you can win a vacation giveaway from the Travel Mom!. https://www.sonomacounty.com/. https://www.surfcityusa.com/
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Bodyboarding#Central California#Dna#Accident#Tribune
truecrimedaily

Las Vegas woman allegedly gave birth on toilet, tried killing 'evil' newborn with blanket

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried killing the baby she just gave birth to with a blanket. According to an arrest report cited by KLAS-TV, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call from the emergency room at Mountain View Hospital Saturday, March 26, about a woman who was "bleeding profusely" but would not come inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WDBO

New York mobster Dominic Taddeo escapes federal custody in Florida

A western New York mobster who killed three men during the 1980s and failed in two other attempted hits has escaped from federal custody, authorities said. Dominic Taddeo, 64, of Rochester, escaped after going to an approved medical appointment on Monday in Florida and did not return, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. Taddeo, who had been imprisoned at a medium-security facility in Coleman, was transferred to a residential halfway house in February that works with incarcerated men and women scheduled for release, the newspaper reported.
COLEMAN, FL
WDBO

Fire and rain: West to get more one-two extreme climate hits

The one-two punch of nasty wildfires followed by heavy downpours, triggering flooding and mudslides, will strike the U.S. West far more often in a warming-hopped world, becoming a frequent occurrence, a new study said. That fire-flood combination, with extreme drenchings hitting a spot that burned within a year, could increase...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Christmas
WDBO

100-year-old National Park ranger retires

The National Park Service was only around 6 years old when Betty Reid Soskin was born. Soskin is 100 years old and is retiring as a National Park Service ranger. Soskin became a permanent NPS employee in 2011, and has been leading programs at the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California.
OAKLAND, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy