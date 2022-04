CHARLES TOWN — Danielle Stephenson, of Charles Town, remembered fondly the days past when she would spend time with her grandmother, volunteering in the community. “She exposed me to volunteerism at a very young age,” Stephenson said. “I remember that she was part of different social groups that would do volunteer work, and she would tell me about it as young as 5 or 6 years old.”

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 17 DAYS AGO