Des Moines, IA

4 more teens charged in killing outside Des Moines school

 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police charged four more teenagers with murder Tuesday in the March 7 shooting death of a 15-year-old outside a Des Moines high school. Police...

WHO 13

Police: More than 30 rounds fired at Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting after they say more than 30 rounds were fired at a home early Tuesday morning. Multiple 911 calls came in about the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Two men shot outside Des Moines bar on Saturday

Des Moines — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital. Officers responded to a shooting at Whiskey River on Ingersoll around 11:30 Saturday night. A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Unitypoint Methodist hospital. He is expected to survive. Later that night, a second man […]
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

3 charged with attempted murder in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are now facing attempted murder charges after each allegedly opened fire from a home on a parked vehicle last night in Des Moines, injuring two people seriously. It happened around 9:00 pm on Sunday, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department. Police say the two […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Woman Appearing on TV's 'Undercover Boss'

The U.S. Cellular employee unknowingly trained the company's CEO Laurent Therivel at a store in West Des Moines last spring. "I was chosen, they said that they were just [going to] film and have someone kind of come shadow me," says Alina Winters of Des Moines. "So yeah, everything was my honest reaction."
WEST DES MOINES, IA
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
KCCI.com

Police: 2 injured in Des Moines bar shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a weekend shooting at a bar that injured two people. Officers were called to Whiskey River at 2301 Ingersoll Ave. at about 11:37 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police said a man was transported to a local hospital...
DES MOINES, IA
WISH-TV

4 teens shot, 1 killed outside a birthday party in Houston

(CNN) — Four teenagers were shot and one was killed early Sunday morning after a fight broke out in a parking lot outside a 16th birthday party in Texas. Police responded to a Houston production studio around midnight Saturday after multiple people were involved in a dispute which escalated into gunfire among the group, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.
HOUSTON, TX
KCCI.com

Police warn of crime spike in Des Moines neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are warning metro residents about a rise in burglaries in a western Des Moines neighborhood. The burglaries have occurred in one of Des Moines' official neighborhoods, called North of Grand. It's an area just west of downtown — between 31st and 42nd and Grand Avenue and I-235.
DES MOINES, IA
WQAD

'Why my daughter?': Victim's mother speaks after shooting outside Des Moines high school

DES MOINES, Iowa — Miriam Montiel is thankful her 18-year-old daughter, Kemery Ortega, is still alive after she was shot outside of East High School. Ortega has been at MercyOne in Des Moines for nearly two weeks, and Montiel said there’s not an end in sight yet. She counts each day as a blessing even though her family is going through the toughest challenge they’ve ever faced.
DES MOINES, IA

