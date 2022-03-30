ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

4 more teens charged in killing outside Des Moines school

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police charged four more teenagers with murder Tuesday in the March 7 shooting death of a 15-year-old outside a Des Moines high school. Police charged the teens about...

