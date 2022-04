SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will be out for the rest of the regular season as he continues to recover from a foot injury he suffered last month. In a statement on Friday, the team said that Curry was “making good progress” after he suffered a sprained ligament in his left foot during a March 16 loss to the Boston Celtics. Since his departure, the Warriors have gone 1-6, including four straight losses. “[Curry] has spent the last two weeks performing various rehabilitation exercises in the training and weight rooms under the guidance of the team’s...

