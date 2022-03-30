Genome-wide association study of primary dysmenorrhea in the Taiwan Biobank validates associations near the NGF and IL1 gene loci

Cysteine-rich receptor-like-kinases (CRKs), a transmembrane subfamily of receptor-like kinase, play crucial roles in plant adaptation. As such cotton is the major source of fiber for the textile industry, but environmental stresses are limiting its growth and production. Here, we have performed a deep computational analysis of CRKs in five Gossypium species, including G. arboreum (60 genes), G. raimondii (74 genes), G. herbaceum (65 genes), G. hirsutum (118 genes), and G. barbadense (120 genes). All identified CRKs were classified into 11 major classes and 43 subclasses with the finding of several novel CRK-associated domains including ALMT, FUSC_2, Cript, FYVE, and Pkinase. Of these, DUF26_DUF26_Pkinase_Tyr was common and had elevated expression under different biotic and abiotic stresses. Moreover, the 35 land plants comparison identified several new CRKs domain-architectures. Likewise, several SNPs and InDels were observed in CLCuD resistant G. hirsutum. The miRNA target side prediction and their expression profiling in different tissues predicted miR172 as a major CRK regulating miR. The expression profiling of CRKs identified multiple clusters with co-expression under certain stress conditions. The expression analysis under CLCuD highlighted the role of GhCRK057, GhCRK059, GhCRK058, and GhCRK081 in resistant accession. Overall, these results provided primary data for future potential functional analysis as well as a reference study for other agronomically important crops.
