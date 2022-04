Two Wyoming residents are in custody following a pursuit on Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the pursuit started shortly after 4:32 pm after troopers were notified of a vehicle headed south on Interstate 25 with an occupant who had an active warrant for kidnapping. A trooper located the car on US 26 west of Guernsey. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield. The driver of the vehicle fled east into the town of Guernsey before changing directions to head west on Highway 26.

