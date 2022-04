CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill that could ultimately change the number of magistrates in West Virginia gained final approval from the state legislature late Saturday night. The bill, HB 2910, that originally passed the House of Delegates earlier in the session would have allocated magistrates by population but the final version of the bill deleted that language and calls for the state Supreme Court to commission a caseload study and turn the information over to lawmakers before next year’s regular season.

