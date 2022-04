The Nashville Predators are one of the surprise teams of this NHL season. Barring an unforeseen collapse, they are going to the playoffs, and they are going to be a handful. One of the fascinating narratives in recent days has been the role Predators captain Roman Josi has played in this renaissance in Nashville, where the team seemed to have lost its way after an appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO