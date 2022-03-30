Dukes dominate own golf triangular in 48-stroke win

McCool Junction won 16 games this season and reached the district finals, and the play of sophomore guard McKenna Yates was a huge reason why. Yates led the area in scoring and free-throw percentage, ranked second in assists and steals and finished third in 3-point shooting percentage. Yates scorched the nets to the tune of 18.3 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor, 31.5% from three and 79.7% at the foul line. The sophomore also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 steals and 3.7 assists per game. “McKenna is a great scoring threat from the outside, as well as lay-ups,” Mustangs head coach Alyssa VanWesten said. “She has also improved her rebounds, steals, and assists to help our team compete each night. McKenna competes against the best defenders from our opponents every game. Her free-throw percentage also makes her a great asset.” Yates recorded two double doubles this season, including 14 points and a career-high 14 rebounds against East Butler on Feb. 1. She notched at least six steals in eight games, including eight against High Plains on Dec. 10 and dished out a season-high seven assists a week later against Shelby-Rising City. Yates scored in double figures in 22 of 23 games and racked up at least 20 points six times with a season-high 30 points against Hampton on Dec. 6. For her performance on the court, Yates earned first-team all-CRC recognition.

