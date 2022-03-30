ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Dukes dominate own golf triangular in 48-stroke win

By Ken Kush Sports Editor
York News-Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK – The temperature was 71 degrees at 4 p.m. in York on Tuesday which was pleasant for the three teams that made their way to the York Triangular at York Country Club. Warm, windy and tough conditions greeted teams from Fillmore Central, Northwest and York on Tuesday in triangular golf....

yorknewstimes.com

