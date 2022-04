Patrick Mahomes has been on both sides of the coin when it comes to his experiences with overtime in his five years with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs QB has felt the pang of defeat in a postseason overtime period without even getting a chance to take the field. Tom Brady’s New England Patriots won the coin toss during the AFC Championship Game back in 2019 and immediately scored a touchdown in the lone drive of the extra period.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO