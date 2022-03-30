ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

4 more teens charged in killing outside Des Moines school

By The Associated Press
WRAL
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police charged four more teenagers with murder Tuesday in the March 7 shooting death of a 15-year-old outside a Des Moines high school. Police charged...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Police: More than 30 rounds fired at Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting after they say more than 30 rounds were fired at a home early Tuesday morning. Multiple 911 calls came in about the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

3 charged with attempted murder in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people are now facing attempted murder charges after each allegedly opened fire from a home on a parked vehicle last night in Des Moines, injuring two people seriously. It happened around 9:00 pm on Sunday, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department. Police say the two […]
DES MOINES, IA
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Two People Shot Outside Des Moines Bar; No Arrests

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two people were wounded in a shooting after a dispute at a bar in Des Moines, police said. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said the shooting occurred about midnight Saturday at a Whiskey River bar. One man with a gunshot wound was taken from the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Des Moines woman shot in the face at traffic light

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say a woman was shot while sitting at a traffic light at Second Avenue and University Avenue in Des Moines on Monday. Police say the incident happened just before midnight and that the shot was fired from another vehicle. Officials are looking for the...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Guns
KCRG.com

Teens injured in deadly Des Moines shooting making remarkable recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The two teenage girls who were injured in the fatal drive-by shooting outside a Des Moines high school are making a remarkable recovery. Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez was killed in the shooting outside East High School on March 7. Six suspects were arrested. Eighteen-year-old Kemery Ortega...
DES MOINES, IA
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLBT

Teen charged after two people shot outside Biloxi bar

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 19-year-old man from Soso, Mississippi is charged in connection with an early morning shooting that injured two people outside a downtown Biloxi bar. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot near Martinis bar on Howard Avenue. Witnesses told WLOX News that one...
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Man dies after crashing truck in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a deadly crash near the Iowa State Fairgrounds. Police say it happened around 5:43 p.m. Monday. Witnesses report seeing the driver of a truck traveling eastbound on East University Avenue when it veered across the westbound lanes and hit two utility poles before coming to rest […]
DES MOINES, IA
WRAL

Family upset after murder charges dropped for man's death from Durham bar fight

Durham, N.C. — A day of sadness and frustration for the family of a man killed in a deadly encounter at a Durham bar. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Daniel Mohar to serve eight months in prison for the death of Edward ‘Teddy’ Tivnan. Tivnan’s loved ones said they’re upset over first and second degree murder charges being dropped.
DURHAM, NC
NBC New York

Two Charged With Attempted Murder After Teens Stabbed Outside Queens High School: Police

Two people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after multiple students were stabbed in a fight outside of a Queens high school, police said. A 16-year-old male, who has not been identified, and 20 year-old Jamia Dean were arrested for Monday for their role in the fight that broke out on March 15. In the scuffle, a group of kids were on the sidewalk in front of a church on Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park around 10:30 a.m., when a conversation turned violent. The tussle lasted about a minute, with kids shoving and spinning.
QUEENS, NY
WHO 13

Two people hospitalized after shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on a residential street in north Des Moines Sunday night ended with two people in the hospital, according to authorities. The shooting happened on 11th Place between Madison Avenue and Seneca Avenue just before 10 p.m. Sunday. According to Des Moines Police, there was an “exchange of gunfire” during […]
DES MOINES, IA
WRAL

2 shootings reported within less than 10 miles apart in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 2 shootings reported within less than 10 miles apart in Raleigh. The Raleigh Police Department said Saturday it is investigating two shootings that occurred less...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy