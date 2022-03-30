4 more teens charged in killing outside Des Moines school

Two people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after multiple students were stabbed in a fight outside of a Queens high school, police said. A 16-year-old male, who has not been identified, and 20 year-old Jamia Dean were arrested for Monday for their role in the fight that broke out on March 15. In the scuffle, a group of kids were on the sidewalk in front of a church on Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park around 10:30 a.m., when a conversation turned violent. The tussle lasted about a minute, with kids shoving and spinning.

QUEENS, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO