PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Kyle Shanahan believes Trey Lance’s most important practices since being drafted by the 49ers are on the horizon. The 49ers head coach shared that the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft is diligently preparing for the upcoming offseason program while in Southern California. Lance, who will be getting all of the first-team reps during organized team activities (OTAs) has his work cut out for him.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO