34 to receive Congressional Award medals from Wyo. delegation Sunday

CHEYENNE – On Sunday, April 3, at 10 a.m. at the Cheyenne Civic Center, the Wyoming Congressional Award Council will hold its annual state award ceremony to honor youth from across Wyoming who have earned Congressional Award medals.

Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney will present together to the youth who have been approved to receive medals this year. The Congressional Award was established by the United States Congress in 1979 to recognize initiative, service and achievement in young people ages 13.5 to 23.

“Despite the pandemic, these youth worked and volunteered, set goals and turned those goals into reality," said Pat Thomas, WCAC board president. "They put everything behind their wish or goal, and have earned what very few have, a Bronze, Silver or Gold Congressional Award medal."

To earn a Congressional Award medal, participants must meet certain requirements in four programs areas, including 100-400 hours of voluntary public service over a seven-to-24-month period. For more information about the requirements, visit https://www.wcac.us/program-requirements .