Could Friday After 5 have competition with new event series?

WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Tonight Eyewitness News anchor Brandon Bartlett spoke with Fran Marseille, executive director for Friday After 5, as Owensboro prepares for the weekly summer-long series. She shared her thoughts on the new summer series announced by RiverPark Center.

